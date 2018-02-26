People tend to overlook MS Dhoni’s contribution as Test captain: Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara said that it was a pleasure to play under MS Dhoni. (Source: File) Cheteshwar Pujara said that it was a pleasure to play under MS Dhoni. (Source: File)

India retained the top spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings and had a successful tour to South Africa winning two out of the three formats. While skipper Virat Kohli definitely deserves praise for India’s satisfactory efforts, Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara believes that former captain MS Dhoni has played a crucial role in transforming the Indian side into world beaters. Stating that he always enjoyed playing under the leadership of MS Dhoni, Pujara said that people tend to overlook MS Dhoni’s contribution as Test captain

“To start with, it feels really good to retain the top spot in Test cricket and get the mace. It is something we as a team thrive to do and to be honest, be it under Dhoni or now under Kohli, the motive has always been to win Tests and not just in India, but also overseas. It is true that this team has done really well in Test cricket in the last two seasons, but to be fair, people tend to overlook Dhoni’s contribution as Test captain,” Pujara said in an interview with cricket next.

Reflecting on India’s numero uno status, the Saurashtra lad said, “India became the No.1 Test team under him (in November 2009). India’s longest stint at the top in Test cricket was from November 2009 to August 2011 under Dhoni. And we are looking to take that forward as a team and for that we need to do well overseas and the win in Wanderers stands us in good stead. To win on a wicket like that meant that the morale of the team reached another level.”

“Also, talking about the two captains is a bit unfair because Dhoni led for a while and Kohli has just about started off and settling down. Maybe we can do that in some time from now. But yes, it was a pleasure to play under Dhoni and it is no different to be led by Kohli,” he concluded by saying.

