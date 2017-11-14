People should look back at their career before commenting on MS Dhoni: Ravi Shastri

MS Dhoni’s spot in India’s T20I squad has been questioned by former cricketers. (Source: Express Archive) MS Dhoni’s spot in India’s T20I squad has been questioned by former cricketers. (Source: Express Archive)

India head coach Ravi Shastri again backed former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said it’s important people look at their own careers before pointing fingers at one of the most successful captains of the world. After his ordinary show with the bat, Dhoni has come under fire and his presence in the T20I squad has been questioned by former cricketers VVS Laxman and Ajit Agarkar.

“People should look back at their career before commenting on Dhoni. The former captain has a lot of cricket left in him and it is the duty of the team to back the legend,” Shastri was quoted by PTI.

Shastri said there is no one better than Dhoni and what he brings to the table, with his experience and sharpness, is invaluable.

“There is no one better than Dhoni on the field given his ability behind the wicket and with the bat and his presence of mind and sharpness on the field.”

Talking about the team, Shastri said this unit is currently the best fielding team in the world. “In terms of fielding this team is the very best in the world at the moment and that’s something that separates this team from Indian teams of the past.”

India take on Sri Lanka in what would be their last home series before they tour South Africa for a challenging series. Shastri said team’s attitude continues to be positive and they will take field only to win. The coach also downplayed Hardik Pandya’s absence and said this team is not about one particular individual.

“This team always turns up on the park to win. We hope to win the series spread over one and half months before going to South Africa. This team is not about one particular individual, we lose together, we win together.”

