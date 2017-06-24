PEMRA directs Samma TV to apologise to Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory in England. (Source: Reuters) Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory in England. (Source: Reuters)

Sarfraz Ahmed led Pakistan to Champions Trophy glory last Sunday after his team beat India in the final. The country is rejoicing its first Champions Trophy and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has directed the management of Samaa TV to apologise to captain Sarfraz. It has asked the channel to apologise to the captain and viewers for airing comments made by Aamer Sohail.

On a programmer named ‘Mission Oval’, Sohail had said that former cricketers had all the right to criticise the players. Sohail was replying after Sarfraz refused to dedicate the win over Sri Lanka to Javed Miandad saying that he criticised the team too much.

“If you do something wrong, we will point it out to you; if you do something right, we will tell you that too; and if you do something wrong in an attempt to do something right, we will point that out to you as well,” Sohail was quoted by Dawn.com. “Prayers and God; as I cannot name the facilitators of those prayers,” Sohail replied when asked who won the game for Sarfraz.

Pakistan Cricket Board had complained against Samma TV to PEMRA about the comments. PEMRA is a release said: “The management is directed to air the apology on June 25 in the prime time news bulletin.”

PEMRA also asked the TV channel to run the apology text while it is aired. The decision comes after it heard the TV channel’s reply on Friday to their show-cause notice on June 20. After the reply, PEMRA said that the statement made by Aamer Sohail was in violation of the Electronic Media Code of Conduct 2015.

In other precautions ordered by PEMRA to Samma TV, the channel has been advised to install time-delay mechanism and appoint an in-house committee to avoid monitor content and avoid such incident again.

