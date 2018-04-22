‘Peace is the way forward’ is the message as Hasan Ali, Azhar Ali meet Indian soldiers at Wagah border

Follow Us:
Saturday, April 21, 2018
Pakistan medium-pacer Hasan Ali and batsman Azhar Ali met Indian soldiers at the Wagah border in a bid to promote peace and harmony between the neighboring countries

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 22, 2018 12:42:21 am
Hasan Ali and batsman Azhar Ali met Indian soldiers at the Wagah border. (Source: Twitter)
Pakistan medium-pacer Hasan Ali and batsman Azhar Ali met Indian soldiers at the Wagah border in a bid to promote peace and harmony between the neighboring countries. This was after the Pakistan cricket team, which concluded its training camp in Lahore before its tour to England, visited the Wagah Border to get a glimpse of the flag-lowering ceremony conducted at the historic venue. Posting a picture on social media with soldiers from both India and Pakistan, Ali wrote, “Peace is the way forward…picture with both Pakistan and Indian soldiers at wagha border.”

However, later in another video on social media, it emerged that Hasan Ali also took part in the retreat ceremony by performing his famous bomb blast celebration in front of the Indian contingent.

The visit to Wagah border was the brainchild of Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed who said, “Boys will raise slogans and enjoy some time there.”

“I am sure this exercise would help them to increase the morale level for upcoming crucial Test series against England,” Ahmed was quoted as saying by Pakistantoday.com.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will face Ireland in a Test match which begins on May 11. From thereon they will be playing a two-match Test series against England.

