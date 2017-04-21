Latest News

PCB to step up efforts to end ‘Big Three’ governance system

Shaharyar Khan will step up PCB's efforts to end the 'Big Three' governance system in ICC at the apex body's Board meeting.

By: PTI | Karachi | Published:April 21, 2017 8:42 pm
Shaharyar Khan, Shaharyar Khan Pakistan, Pakistan Shaharyar Khan, PCB, Pakistan cricket, Cricket Pakistan, ICC, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket Shaharyar had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is the board’s patron.

Chairman Shaharyar Khan will step up PCB’s efforts to end the ‘Big Three’ governance system in the International Cricket Council at the apex body’s Board meeting in Dubai on April 24.

“We are against this governance and financial distribution systems and we want it to end. We have already made our stance clear in the ICC on the ‘Big Three’ issue and we are not backing down at the coming meeting,” Shaharyar said.

Under the existing governance system, India followed by Australia and England keep the lion’s share of earnings from the World Cups and Champions Trophy.

“Pakistan’s stance is clear and there should be equal distribution of revenues generated by the ICC as every member country participates in the tournament and makes it a success.”

Shaharyar had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is the board’s patron.

“The resignation has not been accepted as yet and this could be because the prime minister has other important issues to deal with at the moment.

“Now, with the Supreme Court verdict on the Panama papers coming out, I think the premier will soon take a decision on cricket matters including my resignation,” he said the 83- year-old.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

My commitment is total. I just don’t like running 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

23rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 21, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Lions

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

24th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

25th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 22, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Daredevils

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

26th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Kings XI Punjab

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

27th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 23, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Eden Gardens, Kolkata