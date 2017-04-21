PCB to step up efforts to end ‘Big Three’ governance system

Shaharyar had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is the board’s patron. Shaharyar had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is the board’s patron.

Chairman Shaharyar Khan will step up PCB’s efforts to end the ‘Big Three’ governance system in the International Cricket Council at the apex body’s Board meeting in Dubai on April 24.

“We are against this governance and financial distribution systems and we want it to end. We have already made our stance clear in the ICC on the ‘Big Three’ issue and we are not backing down at the coming meeting,” Shaharyar said.

Under the existing governance system, India followed by Australia and England keep the lion’s share of earnings from the World Cups and Champions Trophy.

“Pakistan’s stance is clear and there should be equal distribution of revenues generated by the ICC as every member country participates in the tournament and makes it a success.”

Shaharyar had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is the board’s patron.

“The resignation has not been accepted as yet and this could be because the prime minister has other important issues to deal with at the moment.

“Now, with the Supreme Court verdict on the Panama papers coming out, I think the premier will soon take a decision on cricket matters including my resignation,” he said the 83- year-old.

