Latest News

PCB seeks nearly Rs 450 crore in compensation from BCCI

PCB has complained that it suffered loses to the tune of USD 695,76,405 since Indian team missed the November 2014 and December 2015 series.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: May 7, 2017 1:00 am
bcci, pcb, india vs pakistan, ind vs pak, india vs pakistan cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, bcci, pcb bcci, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express The MOU, signed in 2014, was part of a deal between the two boards under which Pakistan supported the Big Three governance and financial model in the ICC. (Source: PTI)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded a compensation close to Rs 450 crore from the BCCI for not honouring the MOU to play six bilateral series between 2014 and 2023.

The PCB had recently sent a notice to the Indian cricket Board. In the notice, PCB has complained that it suffered loses to the tune of USD 69,576,405 since Indian team missed the November 2014 and December 2015 series.

The BCCI is to respond within seven days of receipt of notice, sent on May 3.

The MOU, signed in 2014, was part of a deal between the two boards under which Pakistan supported the Big Three governance and financial model in the ICC.

The BCCI has repeatedly turned down offers from the PCB for bilateral matches on the grounds that it is not being given clearance by its government due to tense relations between the two countries.

The PCB informally had told the BCCI representatives at the recent ICC meeting of its decision to start legal proceedings against them to claim compensation.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
TODAY

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

47th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

48th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 8, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad