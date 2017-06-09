PCB to review coach Mickey Arthur’s performance after ICC Champions Trophy 2017

PCB will review Mickey Aurthor and other support staff’s performance after the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Express Archive) PCB will review Mickey Aurthor and other support staff’s performance after the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy 2017. (Source: Express Archive)

Pakistan Cricket Board will review the performance of the current coach Mickey Arthur and other support staff after the conclusion of this ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Chairman Shaharyar Khan told that the committee that had already been formed prior to Champions Trophy will submit a report for the same.

“It is a wrong impression that we have formed another committee to probe Pakistan’s defeat to India. That is not the case. Before the Champions Trophy I had already formed this committee to look into the performance of the team’s support staff,” Shaharyar said.

Talking about Pakistan’s defeat to India in their first group match, he said it is a part and parcel of the game. India defeated Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L Method).

“Win and loss are part of the sport and no panic button is being pressed because of the defeat to India. But this committee has been asked to talk to the players and support staff and gather feedback on their performances. We have been observing things and have got information from our managers,” he said.

Khan mentioned about the positive response the batting coach, Grant Flower, has been getting but also insisted that the board is expecting some more fruitful results.

“Everyone we have spoken to says the batting coach is doing well. But obviously he has been there for nearly four years and we want to see more results,” he said. Pakistan are now scheduled to play Sri Lanka in their third and last group game on June 12.

