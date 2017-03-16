PCB to grill Nasir Jamshed on spot fixing in PSL

Nasir Jamshed will be questioned in at the Pakistan High Commission in London, where he is based these days. (Source: Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA.) Nasir Jamshed will be questioned in at the Pakistan High Commission in London, where he is based these days. (Source: Express photo by RAVI KANOJIA.)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will interrogate Test batsman Nasir Jamshed for his role in PSL spot-fixing scandal that led to suspension of three players.

According to a well-informed official in the board, Jamshed will be questioned in at the Pakistan High Commission in London, where he is based these days.

“He can’t come to Pakistan as he is on bail and has to appear before UK’s national crime agency in April in this case. But we want to also question him in detail about his role in the PSL spot-fixing scandal,” the source told PTI.

According to the official either Jamshed would be questioned on skype or the head of the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit, Colonel Azam would fly to London with a legal advisor to carry out the interview.

“It will happen soon as Nasir appears to have played a key role in the spot-fixing scandal that came to our notice. He is the one who asked Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and others to meet with the suspected bookmaker, Yousuf Anwar in Dubai last month,” the source claimed.

Media reports have said that Nasir has also agreed to become an approver in the case for the PCB but the source said he was not in a position to confirm or deny this.

Jamshed, 27, who has appeared in two Tests, 48 ODIs and 18 T20 internationals is presently settled in the UK with his family but appeared in Pakistan’s ongoing domestic season in January.

The left-hander was also suspected of spot-fixing in the Bangladesh Premier League two years back but managed to escape without any punishment and went on to make his last appearance for Pakistan in the 2015 World Cup.

The PCB has already suspended three players, Sharjeel, Khalid and Muhammad Irfan in the case and a three-member tribunal, headed by a former judge, has already been formed to hold the hearings.

Both Sharjeel and Khalid have denied doing any spot-fixing for the suspected bookmaker and a yet to be named foreigner but have admitted to not informing authorities when approaches were made to them to spot fix matches in the PSL.

Similarly pace bowler, Muhammad Irfan has also admitted getting offers and not informing the authorities about him and has also been provisionally suspended from all cricket and has been given 14-days to reply to the show cause notice issued to him in which he has been charged with violation of some clauses of the ACU code.

The PCB ACU officials and legal advisor have also carried out detailed questioning of another Pakistani player, Shahzaib Hasan on Tuesday and Wednesday in Lahore.

Pakistan interior minister, Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan told the media in Islamabad on Thursday that the government was taking the PSL spot-fixing case seriously.

“The PSL spot-fixing case is not just about our cricket it is also an embarrassment for Pakistan and I can tell you if anyone is found guilty of playing with the integrity of the game and image of Pakistan he can expect strong punishment,” Nisar said.

