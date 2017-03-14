PCB suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case

The PCB issued a notice of charge to Mohammad Irfan under the PCB’s anti-corruption code. (Source: File) The PCB issued a notice of charge to Mohammad Irfan under the PCB’s anti-corruption code. (Source: File)

The Pakistan Cricket Board suspended Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case on Tuesday. The 34 year-old fast bowler has been formally charged and provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board for violating its anti-corruption code. Irfan has been charged with two violations of the PCB Anti Corruption Code & suspended with immediate effect from all cricket.

Furthering its investigation into alleged corrupt practices during the Pakistan Super League second edition, the PCB also issued a Notice of Charge to Mohammad Irfan under the PCB’s anti-corruption code. Irfan has been charged with two violations of Code Article 2.4.4 and now has 14 days to respond to the Notice of Charge.

The PCB’s anti-corruption code 2.4.4 states: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

It may be recalled here that along with Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and Shahzaib Hasan, Irfan too was accused of allegedly meeting the bookie soon after the inaugural PSL match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in Dubai. While Sharjeel and Khalid were immediately sidelined, the PCB allowed Irfan and Shahzaib to continue playing in the league after initial inquiries.

