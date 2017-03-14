PCB suspends Mohammad Irfan for violating anti-corruption code

Mohammad Irfan has 14 days to respond to the charges. (Source: File) Mohammad Irfan has 14 days to respond to the charges. (Source: File)

The Pakistan Cricket Board provisionally suspended fast bowler Mohammad Irfan on Tuesday for violating the anti-corruption code during the Pakistan Super League.

Irfan made a statement to the PCB’s anti-corruption unit on Monday. He now has 14 days to respond to the charges. The PCB has already provisionally suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for similar offences and has already formed a three-member tribunal, headed by a retired judge, to conduct an inquiry.

All the three provisionally suspended players represented Islamabad United, led by Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq, in the PSL.

Sharjeel and Latif were provisionally suspended after Islamabad’s opening match in the United Arab Emirates last month. Irfan and Karachi Kings player Shahzaib Hasan were questioned by the PCB’s anti-corruption unit but were allowed to compete in the tournament.

Hasan was scheduled to appear before the PCB’s anti-corruption unit on Wednesday.

Irfan has been charged with “failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by a participant to engage in corrupt conduct.”

The PCB said in a statement that it will continue to investigate “any questionable activity by any player and player support personnel as it carries on with its mission of eliminating the menace of corruption from cricket.”

