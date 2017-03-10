PCB summons Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hasan in spot-fixing case

Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were earlier sent back from Dubai during the PSL for their meetings with a suspected bookmaker. (Source: AP) Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were earlier sent back from Dubai during the PSL for their meetings with a suspected bookmaker. (Source: AP)

The Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit has summoned its players Mohammad Irfan and Shahzaib Hasan for questioning in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing case.

A PCB spokesman confirmed that the ACU had asked pacer Irfan and batsman Shahzaib to meet them on Tuesday in Lahore at the board headquarters.

“The ACU is not satisfied with the replies they got from both players regarding their interaction with some suspicious people in Dubai during the PSL. They have been called for questioning,” he added.

“They will be questioned and if the ACU is not satisfied with their explanation than show cause notices will also be issued to them like in the case of Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif,” he said.

The board has already appointed a former judge of the Lahore High Court, Justice Asghar Haider, to head a three-member judicial tribunal which will investigate the spot-fixing charges against Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif.

The two Pakistani batsmen were sent back from Dubai during the PSL for their meetings with a suspected bookmaker.

The PCB also didn’t clear left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan for selection for the tour to the West Indies and his name was not included for the national training camp in Lahore.