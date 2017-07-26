PCB set to retain batting coach Grant Flower

PCB has decided to retain the services of their batting coach, Grant Flower PCB has decided to retain the services of their batting coach, Grant Flower

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to retain the services of their batting coach, Grant Flower, and will offer him an year’s extension.

The PCB had a committee carry out an assessment of the coaching staff of the Pakistan team and initially they were indications that the former Zimbabwean batsman might not be given an extension.

But a reliable source in the board told PTI that it had now been decided to retain the entire coaching staff including Flower after the Champions Trophy victory.

“It is felt that while concerns remain over the inconsistent batting performances but with new players coming in it would be best to retain Flower for another year,” the source said.

The source said that the consensus was with new players coming into the team for all three formats, they would be in a better position to absorb and adjust to the knowledge passed on them by the coaching staff.

Flower, who has been working with the Pakistan team since the last three years, was under the scanner because of the batting collapses regularly witnessed in the Pakistan team.

“But the Champions Trophy performance has changed the situation and head coach, Mickey Arthur is also comfortable with his existing support staff,” the source said.

The other members of the support staff include fielding coach, Steve Rixon (Australia), bowling coach, Azhar Mahmood (Pakistant), Grant Ludon (Australia) and physio, Shane (Australia).

The PCB asked a committee including former Test players, Mudassar Nazar and Haroon Rasheed who are holding important positions in the board to carry out the assessments of all the support staff.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App