PCB restores Basit Ali as chief junior selector, tracks back on statement

PCB Basit from both his official assignments earlier in the month after he was involved in a brawl with former international batsman, Mahmood Hamid at the national stadium. (Source: file) PCB Basit from both his official assignments earlier in the month after he was involved in a brawl with former international batsman, Mahmood Hamid at the national stadium. (Source: file)

Just two weeks after sacking former Test batsman, Basit Ali as Chairman of the national junior selection committee and head coach of the national women’s team, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) has again restored him as chief junior selector.

On January 2nd, PCB chief Shaharyar Khan removed Basit from both his official assignments after he was involved in a brawl with former international batsman, Mahmood Hamid at the national stadium.

According to Hamid, Basit had slapped him for criticising him on a television talk show.

Shaharyar later said in a press release that Basit had been penalized for misconduct and insisted that the board would never condone or accept any physical altercation from anyone including its employees.

But interestingly just two weeks after that statement the PCB has had a change of heart and Basit is back to head the national junior selection committee, again highlighting the indecisiveness and politics that run deep in Pakistan cricket.

Basit, 46, who played 19 Tests and 50 one-day internationals, had also accompanied the Pakistan A team as head coach to England last summer.