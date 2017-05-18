PCB pressurising players to testify against me, says Nasir Jamshed

Nasir Jamshed said that the entire scandal was affecting his personal life. Nasir Jamshed said that the entire scandal was affecting his personal life.

Nasir Jamshed threatened the Pakistan Cricket Board with legal action for spoiling his name in a Pakistan Super League spot-fixing scandal.

Jamshed, who is in the middle of the corruption scandal, alleged that PCB is being unfair to him, according to a report by espncricinfo. He said that the cricket board is putting pressure on other players to speak against him.

“PCB is being unfair with me as they are pressurising players and asking them to testify against me,” he said.

He further urged them to offer evidence against him instead of spilling dirt on his name. “Rather than maligning my name, I urge PCB to offer the evidence and I challenge them to bring all the evidence in public,” he added.

The 27-year old said that the entire scandal was affecting his personal life and threatened the PCB to court. He said, “There is something called professionalism and with all this my personal life is being affected. I have already consulted my lawyer and we want to challenge this and are willing to take PCB to court over this.”

On Wednesday, the PCB banned Mohammad Nawaz, the seventh Pakistan player, for two months after he accepted charges of not reporting a suspect approach. While Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Jamshed and Shahzaib Hasan are facing proceedings against them in the court, Mohammad Irfan has been banned and Zulfiqar Babar called for questioning.

