PCB planning life bans on Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating life bans on Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif. The two players were involved in spot-fixing during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Dubai. The legal advisor of PCB, Tafazzul Rizvi, said the Board will not be lenient on corruption and fixing issues, and will severely punish anyone who is found guilty of such acts.

“Yes, we are pushing the tribunal to impose a life ban on both the players. We have given enough compelling evidence against them and about their involvement in the spot-fixing case,” Rizvi said.

A retired Lahore High Court judge headed the tribunal and is expected to give its verdict on Sharjeel Khan at the end of August. The lawyer has also been directed for Khalid, who’ll submit a final written submission by August 9.

Four miscellaneous applications were submitted by the legal counsel for Latif, out of which two have already been rejected by the tribunal. The tribunal said in a press release that if we don’t get a final reply from Latif’s counsel until August 9 then “the matter will be decided on the basis of material already available on record, without granting any further adjournment within 30 days as mandated by the Code for Participants.”

The two batsmen had to leave the second edition of the PSL as they were suspended under the anti-corruption code. They were also accused of having contacts with bookmakers and agreeing on spot-fixing in the matches.

Four other players have also been suspended in the PSL fixing scandal. Mohammad Irfan, who is serving 12-month ban, Muhammad Nawaz (who completed a two-month ban last week for the same offense), Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed were the four.

