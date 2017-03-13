PCB orders inquiry as man barges into players’ dressing room

An unidentified fan managed to enter the dressing room of Peshawar Zalmi franchise during the PSL final. An unidentified fan managed to enter the dressing room of Peshawar Zalmi franchise during the PSL final.

The PCB has initiated an inquiry into an incident involving an unidentified fan entering the dressing room of one of the teams before the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this month.

As the final was being organised at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, an unidentified fan managed to enter the dressing room of Peshawar Zalmi franchise.

The incident, which came to light through England batsman David Malan, has come as an embarrassment for PCB officials who had promised tight security.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan told the media in Lahore that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

“It is a matter of concern for us and it came to our knowledge few days back about this person getting into the dressing rooms. We have ordered an inquiry to find out how this happened and where the security lapse occurred,” Khan said.

According to Malan, the person managed to get into the dressing room before the final and went about asking for selfies and autographs.

Malan said he had brought the presence of the unauthorised person to the notice of the security people deputed with the teams.

Around 12,000 policemen, paramilitary rangers and military personnel had been deployed for the final.