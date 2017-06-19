PCB mulls hosting World XI tour to Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board has stated its desire to host the World XI team. Pakistan Cricket Board has stated its desire to host the World XI team.

After tasting success in the finals of the ICC Champions Trophy, the mood across Pakistan seems upbeat. Following the triumph in England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has stated its desire to host the World XI team in Lahore which will feature three matches. Reportedly, the PCB is confident of finalising an agreement with the ICC to have a World XI team playing three T20 matches in Lahore in the month of September.

However, conducting a match in Pakistan won’t be easy as there are several issues which need sorting out- security being the primary concern. But PTI has quoted a PCB official said, “Some issues have to be worked out but Shaharyar Khan has had discussions on them with Giles Clarke, who heads the ICC special task force and who is talking to other cricket boards to send players for the World XI tour.”

“The PCB does not want a situation where it loses a lot of money on the World XI series. But at the same time, with the team having won the Champions Trophy, Shaharyar knows this is the best time to start the process of involving the ICC and member boards in reviving international cricket in Pakistan,” the source further added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s coach Mickey Arthur also voiced support for the event and said that he would like to see the World XI touring Pakistan this year.

