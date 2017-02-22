PCB likely to appoint Talat Ali as new manager of Pakistan team

Talat Ali is the strongest contender to take over as manager because of his past background and experience as a Test player. Talat Ali is the strongest contender to take over as manager because of his past background and experience as a Test player.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to appoint former Test player, Talat Ali as the new manager of the national side after their disastrous tours to New Zealand and Australia.

The 66-year-old Talat, who played 10 Tests for Pakistan and has managed the Pakistan A and senior teams in the past, is tipped to take over as manager of the national side from Wasim Bari.

Bari, a former Pakistan captain, was manager in the home series against the West Indies in UAE where Pakistan lost the final Test in Sharjah and then on tours to New Zealand and Australia where the national side lost all five Tests and were drubbed 1-4 in the one-day series in Australia as well.

A reliable source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said Talat Ali’s name was proposed recently and the Chairman, Shaharyar Khan had approved it.

“Talat is the strongest contender to take over as manager because of his past background and experience as a Test player,” the source said.

He said the board was not happy with the performance of the former wicketkeeper-batsman, Bari who has also served in different positions in the board.

Pakistan’s next assignment is a tour to the West Indies in March-April.

According to the source after the refusal of West Indies to play some T20 matches in Lahore in March, the PCB has agreed to a four-match T20 series in the Caribbean.

“The series itinerary is being revised now and Pakistan will now play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20 internationals,” he said.