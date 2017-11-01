PCB eying series against Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka for a T20I in Lahore. (Source: AP) Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka for a T20I in Lahore. (Source: AP)

After successfully hosting Sri Lanka for a T20 International, the PCB is targeting home series against South Africa and Bangladesh next year, said chairman Najam Sethi.

Sethi said realistically after the decision by Sri Lanka to come and play a T20 match in Lahore last Sunday, he felt that South Africa or Bangladesh could be convinced to come and play in the country.

“It is a gradual process to get international cricket back to Pakistan. The tour by the Sri Lankans even for that one match has been a big success for us. But we need to now keep pushing this process forward,” he said.

Sethi said he would be talking to the South African and Bangladesh boards to come to Pakistan sometime in 2018 to play a short bilateral series.

“We have Ireland and Afghanistan, who are ready to come over. But we also want South Africa or Bangladesh in Pakistan next year,” said Sethi.

Sethi said that the biggest challenge now for the PCB was to hold matches at other venues apart from Lahore. Pakistan on Sunday hosted Sri Lanka eight years and seven months after their team bus was attacked in Lahore by militants.

In September, Pakistan also hosted the World XI backed by the ICC for three T20 internationals in Lahore and the security arrangements were praised by all.

Asked if he felt that Australia and New Zealand who play against Pakistan in the UAE next winter could be convinced to come and play a game or two in Pakistan like Sri Lanka did, Sethi said realistically he thought South Africa and Bangladesh need to be convinced.

Sethi also said that he would like to see the final of the third PSL held in Karachi next March with the play-off matches in Lahore.

On the organisation of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Emerging Nations Cup to be held in Pakistan next April, Sethi said he would like to see India send their team.

“We will guarantee them the best security but even if they don’t agree to send their team the tournament will be held at different venues in Pakistan,” he said.

