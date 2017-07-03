PCB chief Shaharyar Khan invites ICC chairman Shashank Manohar to Lahore

Shashank Manohar is former president of BCCI. Shashank Manohar is former president of BCCI.

There is a high possibility that chairman of International Cricket Council Shashank Manohar makes a visit to Lahore next month. The news was confirmed by chief of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Shaharyar Khan who said that he has invited the ICC chairman though nothing is confirmed yet.

“Manohar said he will look into the invitation and try to make it. But nothing is confirmed yet,” Khan said.Sources close to Khan said he had invited Manohar, a former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, to formally attend a farewell reception which will be given to him in Lahore.

According to PTI, Manohar, a former president of Board of Control for Cricket in India, has been invited to attend the farewell reception of the outgoing PCB chief.

As Khan, who completes his term in mid-August, says goodbye to PCB, the board is expected to select its new head at the Governing Board meeting later this month.

“The idea behind inviting Manohar to Lahore is to also finalise the World XI’s tour to Pakistan in September as the ICC has shown its support for the tour,” the source told PTI.

Head of the PCB executive committee Najam Sethi is expected to succeed Khan. He said that ICC will also decide the captain of World XI that is expected to play in Lahore.

“We see the World XI tour as the beginning of good times for Pakistan cricket and that is why we are giving it so much importance,” Sethi said.

On the issue of Sri Lanka visiting Pakistan for a series, Khan said that PCB is trying to convince SLC to send the team to Lahore for T20 matches.

“We had invited Ireland in recent times but they have asked for fees to come to Pakistan and right now we are not in a position to afford such expenses,” Khan said.

