PCB charge sheets Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today charge sheeted national team batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif under its anti-corruption code and gave them 14 days to respond to the charges.

The charge sheet was issued to both players after they pleaded not guilty and denied any role in spot-fixing during the Pakistan Super League.

PCB’s media manager Amjad Hussain Bhatti said the players have to submit their final stance within 14 days.

“If they plead not guilty the board will form a three member tribunal under a Judge to hold proceedings. But if they accept charges a disciplinary commission will be formed to decide on their future,” he said.

He said the charge sheet issued to them related to offences under the anti-corruption code.

Bhatti confirmed that the players had the right to appeal in any court of law.

The players have been in Lahore since the last three days, meeting with the PCB’s Anti-Corruption head, Colonel (retd) Azam and the board’s legal head and have been questioned after they were sent back home from Dubai on the second day of the PSL.

They were sent home after being suspended under the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

“The players have been given 14 days to submit their response. All the things have been written in the charge sheet and will be revealed once the process is complete. We can’t reveal the details at the moment,” Bhatti said.

But sources confirmed that Sharjeel and Khalid have been issued notice under the PCB’s anti-corruption code for violation of clauses.

Both the players have been in touch with legal advisors. Bhatti said the PCB had a zero tolerance policy towards corrupt practices, which it believes, is a cancer eating at the heart of the game.

He said the ACU is continuing investigations into any questionable activity by any player or support staff.