PCB chairman urges ‘patience’ for revival of international cricket in Pakistan

The newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi said that they need to be patient about the revival of international cricket in Pakistan because the matter is related to security situation in the country. “We need to show patience because it is related to the security situation in the country,” said the newly appointed chairman.

Adding to this, Sethi even said that the proposed tour of World XI for three T20 matches can bring some more good news. “We hope to bring a World XI for a three-match Twenty20 series and the next two-three months will bring more good news,” said Sethi.

Moreover, the PCB has invited Sri Lanka to play in Pakistan and Sethi insisted that he would try to get a reply for the same from Sri Lankan board. “We have invited Sri Lanka to play a few matches after their series with us and I will try to get a reply on that invitation,” said Sethi.

Pakistan were discarded from hosting international matches after gunmen attacked Sri Lankan team bus during their tour in 2009 in Lahore. Pakistan though did get a chance to host a short bilateral series that featured Zimbabwe in 2015.

Apart from hosting Zimbabwe, the PCB managed Pakistan Super League 2017 final that featured a number of international cricketers. They have been playing their home matches in United Arab Emirates. Pakistan, who won the Champions Trophy 2017 in June, are now scheduled to face Sri Lanka in two Tests, three ODIs and two T20Is in September-October in UAE.

