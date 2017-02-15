PCB calls off its ‘Round Table Conference’ with former stars

Owing to the recent developments in Pakistan cricket the meet was called off. (Source: File photo) Owing to the recent developments in Pakistan cricket the meet was called off. (Source: File photo)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dropped its plans to hold a ‘Round Table Conference’ with former players to discuss ways to take Pakistan cricket forward.

In a media release issued on Wednesday, the PCB said that it had called off the conference scheduled for March 6 in Lahore owing to the recent developments in Pakistan cricket.

“Instead, the chairman PCB will conduct working group sessions with former cricketers in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad to seek their views and suggestions on the cricket structure in the country,” the release said.

Board’s plans to hold the round table conference had run into trouble from the outset after former captains Imran Khan, Rashid Latif and Javed Miandad raised questions over the purpose of having the conference in the first place.

While Imran ridiculed the concept by hitting out at Najam Sethi, who is Chairman of the executive board, Miandad said when the board had appointed all foreigners with the national team, why did it need to now consult local players.

“The foreigners are responsible for the current state of Pakistan cricket and have damaged it. What is the purpose of now wanting to listen to local players,” Miandad said.

Latif said that the conference was nothing but a futile exercise to fool the people. Another former captain, Aamir Sohail also raised questions over the holding of the conference.

The PCB announced its plans to hold the conference after the national team returned from Australia after being drubbed badly in the tests in New Zealand and Australia and also the ODI series down under.