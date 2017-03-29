PCB announces one-year ban on Mohammad Irfan for spot fixing

Mohammad Irfan has also been fined one million rupees. (Source: AP) Mohammad Irfan has also been fined one million rupees. (Source: AP)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case on Tuesday. The 34 year-old pace bowler has been formally charged and provisionally suspended by the PCB for violating its anti-corruption code.

Irfan has been charged with two violations of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code and suspended with immediate effect from all cricket. He has also been fined one million rupees for the above offence.

The PCB’s anti-corruption code 2.4.4 states: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

Earlier, Irfan had appeared before PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit, where he admitted that he had been contacted by bookies during the tournament but had not reported the approach to the PCB.

The PCB has already provisionally suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif for similar offences and has already formed a three-member tribunal, headed by a retired judge, to conduct an inquiry.

All the three players represented Islamabad United, led by Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq, in the PSL.

Sharjeel and Latif were provisionally suspended after Islamabad’s opening match in the United Arab Emirates last month. Irfan and Karachi Kings player Shahzaib Hasan were questioned by the PCB’s anti-corruption unit but were allowed to compete in the tournament.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd