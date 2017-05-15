Punjab Cricket Association to come up with second international stadium in Mullanpur by 2020

The I.S. Bindra PCA stadium as a Test center was built in 1992. (Source: Express Photo) The I.S. Bindra PCA stadium as a Test center was built in 1992. (Source: Express Photo)

After the IS Bindra Ground in Mohali, PCA is now coming up with a second international stadium. The location of the stadium is in Mullanpur near Mohali. According to PCA, the venue will be ready to host its first international match by 2020.

In 2011, PCA’s executive committee, under IS Bindra, who was the president of PCA at the time, decided to build the new stadium in Mullanpur which would be three times bigger than the current one. The I.S. Bindra PCA stadium as a Test center was built in 1992.

“We had acquired nearly 40 acres of free hold land at Mullanpur in the demarcated Sports and leisure area, which is having wide roads and very good connectivity from Chandigarh and even from various places in Punjab.

“The new stadium at Mullanpur, also called New Chandigarh, is going to be ready in next three years or even before that,” PCA’s Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier G.S. Sandhu (retd) said on Monday at the site where the new stadium is coming up.

The stadium will have a capacity of 38,000 and will have new players pavilion. The new stadium will include state-of-the-art cricket academy, to attract the trainees from associate and affiliated members of the ICC, said PCA’s Chief Operating Officer, Deepak Sharma.

“Work has started in full flow and the boundary wall has already been constructed. This new stadium will be built in two phases. The cost for building the first phase of the stadium is approximately Rs 150 crore. The area that the new stadium would cover includes Togan and Tira villages,” Honorary Project Director of the Mullanpur stadium project, B.K. Bassi said.

