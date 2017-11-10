Pay at least $300k and I’ll reveal everything, Chris Gayle tells media

Chris Gayle won defamation case against an Australian media organization which published reports that the player indecently exposed himself to a masseuse in a dressing room. (Source: AP) Chris Gayle won defamation case against an Australian media organization which published reports that the player indecently exposed himself to a masseuse in a dressing room. (Source: AP)

Chris Gayle, in a series of tweets, has promised a tell-all interview against an Australian media group that accused him of exposing himself in front of a massage therapist on one condition – only if the price is right.

Gayle said that he has a very interesting story to tell and can give a 60 minutes exclusive interview to the one who wins the bidding that starts at US $300K. He also promised that the story would be as good as a movie.

Gayle tweeted, “I have a very interested (sic) successful story to tell!! It can be an exclusive 60mins interview or y’all just have to wait on my next book!,” he tweeted to his 3.75 million Twitter followers Friday.”

“It’s about what transpired in court and behind the scenes in Australia, how they went to bigger heads to get me ban…”

“How they want to use me as a scapegoat over a interview – I’ll tell you what I do every day after court, believe me, when I break this down to y’all it will be like a movie! No holding back! Biding (sic) starts at US$300K for this interview! So much to say & I will!”

I have a very interested successful story to tell!! It can be an exclusive 60mins interview or y’all just have to wait on my next book! It’s about what transpired in court and behind the scenes in Australia, how they went to bigger heads to get me ban… — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) 9 November 2017

How they want to use me as a scapegoat over a interview-I’ll tell you what I do every day after court, believe me, when I break this down to y’all it will be like a movie! No holding back! Biding starts at US$ 300K for this interview! So much to say & I will! — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) 9 November 2017

Even what transpired in the mediation couple weeks before court…they take me lightly but I never scared of the media! I was ready to fight until my last breath! Who ready for my story just let me know..you will have to visit Jamaica 🇯🇲 for this interview! — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) 9 November 2017

Gayle won a defamation case against the Australian media company in the New South Wales Supreme Court over an alleged incident during the 2015 World Cup. After less than two hours of deliberation, the jury found Fairfax media had failed to establish the truth of a series of reports it ran alleging the 103-test cricketer had exposed himself to a masseuse during the tournament.

The masseuse Leanne Russell told the NSW Supreme Court she went to the changing room to look for a towel and came across Gayle. Gayle asked her: “What are you looking for?” the court heard, according to the Herald. “I said, ‘a towel’,” she replied, and he “pulled his towel out and down”.

“I saw the top half of Chris’ penis — I apologise. I thereafter shielded my view. I said no and walked out.” Russell said she told the West Indies team’s physiotherapist about the incident immediately and was “very upset” and “crying uncontrollably. I was crying like a child”.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd