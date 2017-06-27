Pawan Negi submits incorrect documents to Delhi University, to go through trials

Pawan Negi will now have to go through trials to be eligible for admission to Delhi University. (Source: AP) Pawan Negi will now have to go through trials to be eligible for admission to Delhi University. (Source: AP)

Cricketer Pawan Negi was rejected a direct admission to Delhi University through sports quota despite representing India internationally as there were some errors in his uploaded documents.

Out of 13,000 applicants, ten students who had represented India in International sports received direct admissions in DU colleges this year. With 5% sports quota, the applicants also have to go through three rounds of trials but these ten students were given a direct entry for representing India internationally.

Negi, who had represented India in 2016, will also have to participate in trials to stand eligible for a seat. He reportedly mentioned Vijay Hazare in his application, which is a national tournament. “He uploaded a certificate that says he participated in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is a national level tournament. We are bound by guidelines and particular about document requirements. So he will have to participate in the trials,” Anil Kumar Kalkal, the director of DU Sports Council, told the Hindustan Times.

The International tournaments that held weight for admission to students, according to DU Sports Council’s guidelines were Olympic Games World Championship, World Cup, Commonwealth games, Asian Games, Asian Championships, South Asian Games, Paralympic games.

The ten students given direct admission include eight shooters, a javelin thrower, and a swimmer. Asees Chhina, Diwakar Yadav, Fateh Singh Dhillon, and Simran Preet Kaur were part of the ISSF Junior World Cup held in Germany in 2016 while javelin thrower Rinku represented India at Rio Paralympics 2016. Shivani Kataria is a swimmer and she represented India at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd