Latest News
  • Pat Howard to stay on as Cricket Australia’s high performance manager

Pat Howard to stay on as Cricket Australia’s high performance manager

Pat Howard will remain Cricket Australia's high performance manager through 2019 after signing a two-year contract extension.

By: AP | Sydney | Updated: May 9, 2017 5:18 pm
Pat Howard had been passionate and dynamic in developing Australian cricket. (Source: Reuters)

Pat Howard will remain Cricket Australia’s high performance manager through 2019 after signing a two-year contract extension. The 43-year-old, who played 20 rugby matches for Australia at flyhalf, has held the role with responsibility for Australia’s men’s and women’s teams since 2011.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said Howard had been passionate and dynamic in developing Australian cricket.

Sutherland said “he has led the evolution of a new team performance structure and success-driven culture for both men’s and women’s cricket in Australia and we see his ongoing contribution as integral to our future plans.”

Howard said while the cricket landscape is changing rapidly “the goal hasn’t changed; we want to be number one in all three formats across men’s and women’s cricket.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Virat Kohli should look himself in the mirror 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

49th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 9, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

50th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 10, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Delhi Daredevils

Green Park, Kanpur

51st T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 11, 2017 .

Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur