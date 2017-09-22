Pat Cummins to miss India-Australia T20I series. (Reuters Photo) Pat Cummins to miss India-Australia T20I series. (Reuters Photo)

Australia have decided to send Pat Cummins back home after the ODI series against India to keep him fresh for the Ashes series against England later this year, Cricket Australia on Friday. This means that the fast bowler will miss the three-match T20 international series against India beginning October 7. Cricket Australia will announce a replacement for Cummins in the T20I squad later.

“Pat has played a considerable amount of cricket this year after a long period away from the game due to injury,” national selector Trevor Hohns said.

“His body has handled the return to international cricket well, but we believe the best plan for him ahead of the Ashes series is to return home to refresh, both mentally and physically, before he prepares for Sheffield Shield cricket.”

Cummins made an impressive return to international cricket after being out for more than five years due to various injuries. He returned to Australia squad in the Test series against India earlier this year and since then has featured in the squad regularly.

The 24-year-old is likely to be part of Australia’s attacking Ashes pace attack that may see return of Mitchell Starc alongside Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson.

In the ongoing ODI series, India are leading the five-match series 2-0 after winning the second ODI in Kolkata on Thursday. Australia need to win the third ODI in Indore to keep the series alive.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd