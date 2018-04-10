Pat Cummins ruled out of IPL 2018

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of IPL 2018. Pat Cummins has been ruled out of IPL 2018.

Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.4 crore, has been ruled out of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 due to back injury. The 24-year old also missed the opening match of MI, who went down against Chennai Super Kings by 1 wicket.

Cricket Australia confirmed that Cummins, who joins Mitchell Starc in being ruled out of this IPL, has ‘bone oedema in his vertebrae’, which is basically swelling in the joint.

David Beakley, CA’S Bupa Support Team Psysiotherapist, said, “Pat experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa. Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae. It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL.”

“Pat will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and we will look to re-scan him in a few weeks to assess the healing. Following this we will be in a better position to decide on Pat’s return to play timeline including participation in the limited overs tour of the UK,” he added.

Following his debut as an 18-year old in the Australian Test team, Cummins has faced a number of back issues but proved to overcome them by becoming one of the country’s most reliable bowlers.

He will also be in doubt for Australia’s next series against England in June where they play five-match ODI series, one-off T20 as well as T20 tri-series against Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd