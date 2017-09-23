ODI at Eden Gardens was the hottest one-day game anyone said they’ve played, says Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins to miss India-Australia T20I series. (Reuters Photo) Pat Cummins to miss India-Australia T20I series. (Reuters Photo)

With temperatures soaring above 40 degree Celsius during the second ODI at Kolkata, the Australian players had a tough time in the field. The extreme conditions took a toll on several players as towels and ice packs came out frequently on the field.

Recalling the trying conditions, fast bowler Pat Cummins said, “It felt similar to Dhaka, I reckon, just below Chittagong. But that’s the hottest one-day game anyone said they’ve played. I think the 50 overs felt like it was about 200 overs out there. You only had to look at ‘Wadey’ (wicketkeeper Matthew Wade), it was 15 overs in and he was on all fours. So it’s not great conditions.”

“You pretty much try and change all your clothes because they’re just sodden through with sweat. If you’ve got strapping you try and get that re-strapped. You just try and get one or two overs just to cool down and have some ice blocks, change all your gear and try and freshen up”, he added.

Meanwhile, Australia lost the second ODI after yet another batting collapse. Commenting on it, Cummins said, “As a player and a teammate it’s frustrating when it’s out of your control. We got in a position in both games where we could’ve taken the game away from India. It was unfortunate that there was a couple of wickets but we’ve just got to try and find a way to fix that up. There’s still three games left so we can still win the series. I thought it was a great effort from the five or six bowlers. here were no big overs so I think to keep them to 250 on a really good batting wicket and batting conditions in the afternoon, I thought it was a great job.”

