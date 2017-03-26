Pat Cummins bowls a peach, Matt Renshaw drops, KL Rahul survives: Watch how Michael Clarke summed up the delivery

Matt Renshaw dropped KL Rahul earlier in the innings. Matt Renshaw dropped KL Rahul earlier in the innings.

India are playing Australia in Dharamsala in the fourth and final Test of the series. The first day of the match proved to be a fruitful one for the hosts where they dismissed the visitors for a score of 300 runs. Australian captain Steve Smith after winning the toss elected to bat first, and hit another Test hundred to give the side another solid start.

Indian openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul resumed the proceedings on day two from the overnight score of 0/0. Vijay though departed early for 11 when he edged one off Pat Cummins to give Matthew Wade an easy catch behind the stumps.

Two overs later, Cummins created yet another chance of getting a breakthrough when Rahul wasn’t able to read a fast, good length delivery from the right-handed bowler and edged it towards the first slip.

Cummins thought he had his second scalp of the innings but Matt Renshaw didn’t judge the ball properly and it went through his hands to give another life to the Indian opener.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke had some perfect words to describe this ball. He labelled it as “Flying saucer” and “A soda”.

“That’s stunning for Pat…Just look at the seam after he knicks it. It’s a saucer so it keeps going up… They are really hard to catch in slips”, Clarke said. This is a thing on television looks like a soda…So fast…You can watch the outside edge…Watch the seam of the ball…Really tough to catch it…You get a lot of them in England,” he added.

