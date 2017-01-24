In Valley, a thaw in the dead of winter

Off-spinner Parvez Rasool had an impressive Ranji season. He took 38 wickets in 9 matches and scored 629 runs. Express file Off-spinner Parvez Rasool had an impressive Ranji season. He took 38 wickets in 9 matches and scored 629 runs. Express file

The call from Indian selectors certainly came as a surprise for Parvez Rasool, especially, after he was snubbed for the ongoing Irani Trophy match where he wasn’t picked for Rest of India (ROI) team. As ever Rasool’s cricketing fate goes beyond him and engulfs the fellow cricketers from his state of Jammu & Kashmir. It’s as if Rasool isn’t playing for himself but for the entire state. His selection and non-selection affects the mood of cricketers in the state.

“Last time when I was picked for India, the ambience completely changed here. Hawa badli for sure. They all felt that this boy from Kashmir can make it to the Indian team then why can’t we. I hope my selection inspires others to take this sport and do hard work,” says Rasool as he rushes to reach Jammu to catch a flight for Delhi and than probably drive down to Kanpur.

“The season was good and, all of the sudden, I got this call. I was at home when call came saying I have to report at Kanpur as I have been selected for the Indian team. I was going to prepare for the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and our camp was to start soon. I didn’t know that R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja would be rested. It’s very tough to keep motivating ourself especially when you are out of the team. One thing is for sure if you want to keep yourself in reckoning than you have to keep performing in domestic cricket. I was in good nick.”

Hailing from J&K means a cricketer has to face a unique set of issues. Such as who do you turn to improve your game? Who is there to mentor? Rasool has often faced all that and more. “You know the problems that exist in our state. I have no one to look up to. There is no one to say ke Tera hath yahan se aa raha hai, Wahan se raha hai. I wanted someone who can tell me you used to bowl like this, why are you now doing it this way? Help me in the technical side of the game to make sure I do the right things,” Rasool told The Indian Express.

Luckily for him, he bumped into Saqlain Mushtaq recently and the chit-chat helped him in his bowling. The meeting happened on the sidelines of the practice game against England when Rasool turned out for India A. Saqlain was assisting the England team, and Rasool picked his brains there.

Rasool remembers telling his team-mate Shabaaz Nadeem that they should approach the former Pakistan off-spinner to seek out tips. “I told Shahbaz, ‘Aisa mauka kahan milega? Let’s have a chat with him’, and he obliged.”

As it turned out, it wasn’t technical help that he got from Saqlain but more in terms of preparation and how to remain confident. “For example, many a time, you try things in nets and it always clicks. But you don’t necessarily follow it in the match because the situation is obviously different. Saqlain told us to try to achieve that — what we do in nets — in actual games. He didn’t speak much about bowling as he couldn’t get to see our bowling closely. But I was happy to speak to him. Whenever I see a big player, I seek them out for conversations about cricket. You never know what tips they will share,” he says.

Rasool has been picked twice for India — on tours of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh and played one ODI — but has never got a chance to play an international game at home. He is eagerly awaiting for the opportunity this time. “I am hoping that at least I get chance to play in front of our home ground,” he said.

It’s been a tough journey for cricketers from J&K — be it the inclement weather at times that disrupts cricket training, the political climate, and the legal battle that the cricket administration finds itself in. Rasool says him being part of the BCCI system has helped him to keep in touch with the game during off season. A few months ago, he found himself in the spin camp conducted at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

“At NCA I worked with (Narendra) Hirwani and Nikhil Chopra. It came handy, especially because I came to know where I stand. Whether mere sar gir raha hai, ke ball jyada pace mein ja raha hai. It helped me a lot in domestic season,” Rasool says.

Unsurprisingly, he has been the pied piper of sorts for cricket in Kashmir, and he says he always strives to help young cricketers in the state. “I choose cricket and worked real hard to get to this stage to play for India. I speak to lot of young cricketers and keep telling them that hard work always pay off. Look at me, everyone is looking at my fame now but no one has seen the amount of hard work I have done. I tell them — Jab bhi koi perform karta hai uska naam aata hi hai.”

India T20 squad: KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Virat Kohli (captain), MS Dhoni (wk), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra. In: Amit Mishra, Parvez Rasool. Rested: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja.