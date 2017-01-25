Parveez Rasool hopes ‘chemistry with Virat Kohli’ will help cement place in squad

In this year’s Ranji season, Rasool took 37 wickets and scored over 600 runs at an average of 40. (Source: PTI) In this year’s Ranji season, Rasool took 37 wickets and scored over 600 runs at an average of 40. (Source: PTI)

Parveez Rasool, the 27-year-old international cricketer from Jammu-Kashmir, Wednesday said that his “chemistry with Kohli” will help him showcase his talent in the upcoming T-20 series against England.

Rasool was picked for the T-20 series against England, and the first match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at Kanpur’s Green Park stadium. Rasool has so far featured in just one ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka, where he picked up two wickets and gave away 60 runs in the process.

Expressing joy over his inclusion into the Indian cricket team, Rasool told Indian Express: “The important thing is to get selected for Indian team. Then it is for a captain and coach to select the best possible eleven for the match depending upon playing conditions”.

He said he will give his 100 per cent to cement his place in the Indian squad, and hoped that his “chemistry with Kohli” would help him achieve it. “I have played alongside the Indian skipper at the beginning of our careers,” he said. “He (Kohli) knows my potential and that will definitely help in securing a place in the final eleven”.

In this year’s Ranji season, Rasool took 37 wickets and scored over 600 runs at an average of 40. Playing for India A in a recent one day match in Mumbai against England, Rasool ‘s bowling figures were three wickets for 38 runs. “I have a role of a spinner who can bat,” said Rasool.

Rasool is the only cricketer from J&K to play at international level so far. He also played in the IPL for Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad teams. Rasool was first picked by selectors in 2013 for the Zimbabwe tour, but failed get a spot in the playing XI on the tour. Kanpur will be his first international game in the country if he makes the final squad.