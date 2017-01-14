Parthiv Patel, the key man in Gujarat’s maiden Ranji Trophy final win

Parthiv Patel scored 763 runs in the eight matches he played in this Ranji season. (Source: Express file) Parthiv Patel scored 763 runs in the eight matches he played in this Ranji season. (Source: Express file)

Gujarat were 13 runs away from their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Parthiv Patel was batting on 143 and was in a hurry to finish the match and win it for his team. But just then, he got a leading edge trying to play a big shot and was caught by the bowler Shardul Thakur.

Two overs later, Chirag Gandhi stroked a boundary through third-man region and got the required three runs to win the trophy. Parthiv, in the dressing room, just smiled.

This has been an exception season for Gujarat and credit should be given to Parthiv for captaining them to the title. He was picked for the Indian team for three Tests against England but he returned and won the final against Mumbai.

His 763 runs at an average of over 58 shows how consistent he has been for Gujarat this year. Only in the eight matches he has played, he has two hundreds including one in the final. He also scored five half-centuries.

Apart from his batting record, Parthiv’s captaincy has been ideal for the team. Gujarat’s group game against Mumbai was a drawn match where Priyank Panchal had scored a double hundred. But in the final, it was an outright win.

Haryana in 1991 was the last team to beat Mumbai in a Ranji final under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Parthiv has become the second in 26 years.

The small-height pocket dynamo has matured with age (even the beard has turned grey). That has helped him to lead with example. And the results have also been terrific for Gujarat.

In 2014-15, they became the T20 national champion by winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and then in 2015-16, they won the Vijay Hazare trophy to be crowned as the one-day national champions and now their maiden Ranji title, all under the captaincy of Parthiv.

And now he will lead his team against Rest of India when they collide for the Irani Trophy, beginning January 20.