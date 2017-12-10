Parthiv Patel injures finger during Ranji Trophy encounter against Bengal

Parthiv Patel led Gujarat to their first ever Ranji Trophy title. (Source: Express file) Parthiv Patel led Gujarat to their first ever Ranji Trophy title. (Source: Express file)

Team India’s back up wicketkeeper for the South African, Parthiv Patel has hurt one of his fingers on his left hand during the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Gujarat on Sunday. The match, which was being held in Jaipur, witnessed Patel fail to collect one of the deliveries and hurt his middle finger. As he did seem in a lot of pain Parthiv was immediately taken off the ground. “He got hit twice or thrice on his finger and it was hurting badly. Not sure what the update is on his injury though,” cricbuzz quoted Gujarat batsman Manprit Juneja saying. However, coach Vijay Patel deemed it as a minor injury. Meanwhile, Bengal are in pole position to win the Ranji Trophy encounter as they lead by 613 runs on Day 4.

Earlier, Patel was recalled to the Indian side as a back up to first-choice keeper Wriddhiman Saha. After learning of his inclusion in the Indian side, the southpaw had said, “I know I had done well to merit selection. It is also motivating when you know you are good enough to be picked but have to wait for the chance. I was never demoralised. I just told myself that I need to play with the same intensity always because there was lot of cricket to be played. I had to work hard to see that Gujarat stayed at the top.”

“Expectations will be there but I’ve been through it all. I don’t worry about performance and pressure now. I just take the opportunity as it comes and enjoy the game. I am playing for India and nothing can be bigger than this honour,” he added while speaking to the Hindu.

