Parthiv Patel helps Gujarat win maiden Ranji Trophy title: Who said what on Twitter

Gujarat rode on Parthiv Patel's knock of 143 to beat Mumbai by five wickets and win their maiden Ranji Trophy title.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 14, 2017 4:29 pm
parthivpatel_pti-m Pathiv Patel scored 143 off 196 balls with the help of 24 fours. (Source: PTI)

Gujarat, playing their only second Ranji Trophy final, rode on Parthiv Patel’s brilliant knock to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Gujarat beat the defending champions Mumbai by five wickets as they chased down 312 on the fifth and the final day of the match. Parthiv led from the front as he scored 143 off 196 balls which included 24 fours. He was named as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his heroic knock. Along with Patel, Manprit Juneja scored 54 and shared a 116 run stand with Patel for the fourth wicket. Juneja’s half century had eight fours. Rujul Bhatt and Chirag Gandhi remained unbeaten at 27 and 11, respectively. The winning runs came off Chirag’s bat as he smashed Shardul Thakur for four. For Mumbai, who were playing to win their 42nd Ranji title, were disappointed by their fielding as they dropped Parthiv twice. Balwinder Singh Sandhu clinched two wickets while Shardul Thakur, Abhishek Nayar and Akhil Herwadkar took one wicket each. Gujarat are also the champions of Ranji One Day Trophy. Gujarat, also, became the 17th side to win the title.

Parthiv’s 143 was his 25th first-class century.

