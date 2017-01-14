Parthiv Patel helps Gujarat win maiden Ranji Trophy title: Who said what on Twitter

Pathiv Patel scored 143 off 196 balls with the help of 24 fours. (Source: PTI) Pathiv Patel scored 143 off 196 balls with the help of 24 fours. (Source: PTI)

Gujarat, playing their only second Ranji Trophy final, rode on Parthiv Patel’s brilliant knock to win their maiden Ranji Trophy title. Gujarat beat the defending champions Mumbai by five wickets as they chased down 312 on the fifth and the final day of the match. Parthiv led from the front as he scored 143 off 196 balls which included 24 fours. He was named as the ‘Man of the Match’ for his heroic knock. Along with Patel, Manprit Juneja scored 54 and shared a 116 run stand with Patel for the fourth wicket. Juneja’s half century had eight fours. Rujul Bhatt and Chirag Gandhi remained unbeaten at 27 and 11, respectively. The winning runs came off Chirag’s bat as he smashed Shardul Thakur for four. For Mumbai, who were playing to win their 42nd Ranji title, were disappointed by their fielding as they dropped Parthiv twice. Balwinder Singh Sandhu clinched two wickets while Shardul Thakur, Abhishek Nayar and Akhil Herwadkar took one wicket each. Gujarat are also the champions of Ranji One Day Trophy. Gujarat, also, became the 17th side to win the title.

Congratulations to @parthiv9 and the Gujarat team on winning the Ranji Trophy 👏👏Inspirational stuff PP👌 @BCCI — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) 14 January 2017

What a day for Gujarat cricket! And good to see teams from states hitherto considered weak, winning major titles. @parthiv9 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 14 January 2017

Congratulations Gujarat for winning the Ranji Trophy 2016/17 well done captain @parthiv9 top knock..oh ki Khedya yar tuuuuu nikkkeee👏👏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 14 January 2017

What a day for Gujarat, great performance in Ranji. Congratulations @parthiv9 & team, keep it up ! — Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) 14 January 2017

Gujarat becomes the 17th side to win the #RanjiTrophy 👏

Mumbai becomes runner-up for the 5th time! The last time: lost to Haryana in 1990/91 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 14 January 2017

Perfect example of Vibrant Gujarat!#RanjiTrophy winner 2016/17 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 14 January 2017

A captain’s knock! Well done @parthiv9 and Gujrat Cricket Association for winning maiden Ranji title @BCCIdomestic #RanjiTrophy #GUJvMUM — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 14 January 2017

Great game of #RanjiTrophy between #MUMvGUJ, congratulations team Gujarat for victory, super performance by @parthiv9. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) 14 January 2017

Congratulations to captain @parthiv9 and the entire #TeamGujarat for creating history by winning the #RanjiTrophy final. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) 14 January 2017

Parthiv Patel’s 143 today is the highest score by any batsman in 4th innings of a #RanjiTrophy Final for a winning cause. — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) 14 January 2017

History created in Ranji trophy! Gujarat beat Mumbai to lift trophy for first time! Well played @parthiv9 and team Gujarat! Super stuff! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) 14 January 2017

Heartiest congratulations to Gujarat cricket team for winning Ranji trophy final. @parthiv9 has been amazing in both the innings. Proud… — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) 14 January 2017

Wow Gujarat entered Ranji trophy 🏆 final what a moment … and this is happening after 1950-1951 Kudos to team and captain @parthiv9 — RJ Harshil (@RjHarshil) 4 January 2017

So happy4 @gujaratcricket & @parthiv9 (who shares a birthday w/me!)for their superlative performance in deservedly winning the #RanjiTrophy! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) 14 January 2017

Parthiv’s 143 was his 25th first-class century.

