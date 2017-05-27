Parthiv Patel celebrates tripple trophy season

Mumbai won their record third IPL title and Parthiv believes it was the unity and humility that helped them win the third time. (Source: Instagram) Mumbai won their record third IPL title and Parthiv believes it was the unity and humility that helped them win the third time. (Source: Instagram)

It has been a remarkable year for the 32-year-old, Parthiv Patel. He has described this IPL season as dream season after finishing as top-scorer with 395 runs for the Mumbai Indians, playing a huge role in their title win over Rising Pune Supergiant.

Parthiv took to social media and posted a collage on Instagram displaying his Ranji Trophy, IPL Trophy and the trophy which India won after defeating England in the five-match Test series. The left-handed batsman wrote,” What a year it has been!!!!#ranjitrophy #testcomeback #ipl.”

Patel has had a stellar season as he also guided Gujarat to Ranji Trophy triumph after a five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai. In both the innings, he scored 90 and 143 runs respectively. His successful year with the bat helped him earn a call for the national team.

Parthiv made a comeback into the national team after eight years when wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was ruled out due to an injury. On his comeback, he scored 195 in three matches which include an unbeaten 67 in the Mohali Test and an 112-ball 71 in the last and the fifth Test in Chennai.

He continued his fine form in the just concluded tenth season of the IPL, where he played some match-winning knocks for the franchise and was their highest run scorer.

