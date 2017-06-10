Parthiv Patel abused by troll, finds support in Irfan Pathan, Twitterati

Parthiv Patel gets support on Twitter after being abused. (Source: Express Archive) Parthiv Patel gets support on Twitter after being abused. (Source: Express Archive)

Parthiv Patel may have not made it big on the international stage but he remains a much-loved figure among cricket fans. He played a major hand in Mumbai Indians’ run to a third Indian Premier League title. Other than this, he is an icon for the Gujarat Ranji team, leading them to the title in the previous season.

Social media is a platform of expressing views and thoughts publicly but some users certainly don’t use the technology in a positive way. Recently a similar incident happened on social media handle Twitter when wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel was abused without any reasons.

Patel on his Twitter account wrote, “Where can I watch live streaming of India game in hongkong?”

Where can I watch live streaming of India game in hongkong? — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) 8 June 2017

On this a user abused the left-hander and replied, “Cricbuzz pe score dekhle Bhai…Jo dekhna tha wo to tu Miss kar chuka h **.”

Cricbuzz pe score dekhle Bhai…Jo dekhna tha wo to tu Miss kar chuka h BC — Prasanjeet Deo (@DeoPrasanjeet) 8 June 2017

The Mumbai Indians player was still humble in his reply and suggested the user of not using and abrupt language for asking a simple question. Parthiv’s reply read, “BHAI Sidha Sawal pucha tha..usme gali dene ki kya jarurat thi?ghar pe bhi ese hi baat karte Ho aap?”

BHAI Sidha Sawal pucha tha..usme gali dene ki kya jarurat thi?ghar pe bhi ese hi baat karte Ho aap? http://t.co/P3glpGJkHs — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) 8 June 2017

While Parthiv replied in the most decent manner he could have, fast bowler Irfan Pathan came into his support and wrote, “Trend hay gali dena ka #learntorespect.”

Trend hay gali dena ka #learntorespect — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 8 June 2017

Later the user who used abusive language for Patel insisted that he didn’t realised that it was the tweet from his official account.

Omg…!!!Sry I didn’t notice the Blue tick.Apke naam ke bahat sare fake IDs mein se ek hoga socha tha.Luv u.Our @mipaltan won IPL @parthiv9 — Prasanjeet Deo (@DeoPrasanjeet) 8 June 2017

Not just Irfan but Parthiv got the support of other users too.

Nice reply Parthiv. Whats happening with Twitter. Seriously behind internet anonymity people think they have the license to abuse — Sambit (@sambitdas7785) 8 June 2017

Ye hi haalaat hai aajkal. — Pradakshina🇮🇳 (@ViratManiac18) 8 June 2017

Well Said Guys. Free of speech ka majak bana diya hai. Jiska jo man karta hai bas bol deta hai. — Akhand Raghav (@AkhandR) 8 June 2017

Yah i am agree with this…No one has the right to speak abusively

Agar accha nahi bol sakte then dont tweet

Respect all indian stars👍 — jainish Darbar(YP) (@MoriJainish) 8 June 2017

sharm tk nhi aaya ise ki kya bol RHA hun.dond mind parthiv sir. — Abhinandan Abhi’s (@AbhinandanAbhis) 8 June 2017

It seems that India has proven that the diminutive Parthiv Patel remains a crowd favourite.

