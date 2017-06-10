Parthiv Patel abused by troll, finds support in Irfan Pathan, Twitterati

Latest News
Parthiv Patel was humble in his reply and suggested the user to not use foul language for anwering a simple question. Parthiv's reply seemed to have garnered a wave of support for him from various quarters on Twitter.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 10, 2017 2:50 pm
Parthiv Patel, India, Mumbai Indians Parthiv Patel gets support on Twitter after being abused. (Source: Express Archive)

Parthiv Patel may have not made it big on the international stage but he remains a much-loved figure among cricket fans. He played a major hand in Mumbai Indians’ run to a third Indian Premier League title. Other than this, he is an icon for the Gujarat Ranji team, leading them to the title in the previous season.

Social media is a platform of expressing views and thoughts publicly but some users certainly don’t use the technology in a positive way. Recently a similar incident happened on social media handle Twitter when wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel was abused without any reasons.

Patel on his Twitter account wrote, “Where can I watch live streaming of India game in hongkong?”

On this a user abused the left-hander and replied, “Cricbuzz pe score dekhle Bhai…Jo dekhna tha wo to tu Miss kar chuka h **.”

 

The Mumbai Indians player was still humble in his reply and suggested the user of not using and abrupt language for asking a simple question. Parthiv’s reply read, “BHAI Sidha Sawal pucha tha..usme gali dene ki kya jarurat thi?ghar pe bhi ese hi baat karte Ho aap?”

 

While Parthiv replied in the most decent manner he could have, fast bowler Irfan Pathan came into his support and wrote, “Trend hay gali dena ka #learntorespect.”

 

Later the user who used abusive language for Patel insisted that he didn’t realised that it was the tweet from his official account.

 

Not just Irfan but Parthiv got the support of other users too.

 

 

 

 

It seems that India has proven that the diminutive Parthiv Patel remains a crowd favourite.

 

