Paras Mhambrey analyses India U-19’s four pacemen of the apocalypse

Ishan Porel with his parents in Kolkata on Tuesday. U19 bowling coach Mhambrey says the injury-prone Porel needs to get stronger. Meanwhile, the Bengal pacer has pulled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in order to undergo rehab at the NCA. (PTI Photo) Ishan Porel with his parents in Kolkata on Tuesday. U19 bowling coach Mhambrey says the injury-prone Porel needs to get stronger. Meanwhile, the Bengal pacer has pulled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in order to undergo rehab at the NCA. (PTI Photo)

THE KEY feature of India’s comprehensive World Cup-winning campaign in New Zealand was perhaps the fast and furious reputation that their pace attack ended up with. Justifiably so, considering the impact they had on every opposition batting line-up. It only helped that the speed gun used for the tournament consistently clocked the likes of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi at well over 145 kph, and at times nearly 150 kph. To the extent that the Indian coaching staff, Paras Mhambrey reveals, had to have a word with their pacers not to get too carried away with their speeds.

“We told them that a speed gun can be tweaked too. You can have Brett Lee bowling and someone can get the speed gun to show 130 kph. It’s better you judge yourself by the way the batsman plays you. The moment you see that the batsman doesn’t have time and is getting hurried with the ball hitting the bat, you know you are good enough. That should be the yardstick rather than looking at the screen,” says Mhambrey. Pace, though, was only one of the factors that left the India under-19 bowling coach stoked with his fast bowling battery. Here he does a SWOT analysis of India’s four pacemen of the apocalypse while insisting that the World Cup was just the tipping point.

On Kamlesh Nagarkoti

“He’s wiry in build and you don’t expect him to touch those speeds. He’s very skiddy and surprises batsmen and hits the bat very quickly. Like he did in the opening match against Australia, where he bumped a couple of batsmen. He immediately turned heads and stood out.

“He’s naturally very fit and strong. That, combined with a whippy release and a good wrist position, is what works for him. Up front, he swings the ball and has the ability to take it away from the right-hander. What works in his favour is that the seam position is always upright. That’s always going to give him movement in the air with the new and semi-new ball. It also assists his reverse swing, since he already has the knack of getting late movement. That seam position also helps him generate deviation off the wicket on pitches with some help. He’s not too inaccurate for a bowler with his pace either.

“He knows what he wants to do with the ball, and the ability to deliver that at will will come with more experience. To be a complete package though, he’ll have to develop control with the new ball, semi-new ball and old ball.”

On Shivam Mavi

“His main strength is to bring the ball into the right-hander. And at the pace he does it, he will always trouble batsmen. As a result, he also troubles left-handers a lot. He’s again very fit and strong for his age and his bowling muscles will develop even further. He swings it more than Nagarkoti but not consistently at the same pace.

“We got both of them to focus a lot on bowling bouncers and finding the right lines for them. At their pace, it was about taking on the batsmen. Mavi is comfortable with the old ball and I think one of our big advantages was how all three (Ishan Porel the third) could bowl at the death.

“Moving forward, he will have to work with his wrist positions and angles to get the ball to straighten or move away like a leg-cutter. If he can do that from his natural angle of delivery, he’ll get right-handers to poke at those a lot more.

“I’ll be keen on watching how he and Nagar go in the IPL. They are not the type to get carried away with the IPL set-up, but it’ll be interesting to see whether they can produce the variations that are required under pressure in the shortest formats at that level.”

On Ishan Porel

“He’s a lot taller than the other two and hits the deck. So naturally, he gets a lot more bounce. He also has a slightly awkward action. It almost seems like he’s wrong-footed. He’s not as quick as Mavi or Nagarkoti, but compensates for it with his accuracy. That’s what gave us the confidence to give him the new ball at the World Cup. With his length and bounce, it was not easy for batsmen to drive on the rise on those wickets. They really had to play a good shot to take him on.

“He doesn’t rely on swing but does deviate the ball off a length. He did so even on flat tracks, like the one we got for the final, which was impressive.

“I have seen him grow from the under-16 level. He is a very different bowler now, a lot more confident. He’s a thinking sort of fast bowler and very open with chatting about his bowling, telling you what he’s comfortable with and what he isn’t. He’ll keep asking questions and carries his passion on his sleeve.

“I don’t think his short-of-length style limits him. That’s his forte, but he has shown the ability to mix it. He has, after all, taken five-wicket hauls at the Ranji Trophy level. He’s not naturally fit and strong like Mavi or Nagarkoti, and is aware of that. I could see that in the way he was always working with the trainer there. If he gets stronger, he’ll add a couple of yards in pace. And for a bowler like him, it’ll also enable him to maintain the intensity for longer durations.”

On Arshdeep Singh

“He’s very raw compared to the others and hasn’t played as much as them. He swings the ball a lot and is confident about his variations. He had a tendency to bowl around the wicket to right-handers, even with the new ball. And we worked a lot with him in practice sessions and during the warm-up matches in Napier to get him bowling over the wicket. That angle will always trouble batsmen at all levels. We also made him work on different crease positions to utilise his angle more. We convinced him that the around-the-wicket tactic can be used as a surprise weapon. He bowls mostly with the new and semi-new ball. So the focus was also on getting him comfortable with the old ball. I want him to play a lot of matches over the next few years and he’ll definitely improve. He’s got all the skills required.”

