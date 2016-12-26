Pankaj Shaw’s piece: 413* in 289 balls

Pankaj Shaw of Barisha Sporting Club scored 413 not out off 289 balls in the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) first division league match against Dakshin Kalikata Sansad at Oxford Mission ground on Sunday. A section of the CAB claimed that this was the highest-ever individual score in local cricket, but without recorded archives an official confirmation had been missing. Safe to say that for the first time since the CAB league has been changed to a three-day affair two seasons back, someone posted an individual score in excess of 400.

Shaw considers this his first big performance after taking a plunge into the unknown last year. For a 28-year-old from a lower-middle class family, it wasn’t an easy decision to quit a permanent Eastern Railway job, albeit a Group-D post. Shaw’s father Pulin is a small-time grocer.

“I resigned because the job was proving to be a huge stumbling block to my cricket aspirations. I was never allowed the leeway to concentrate on my cricket. I even had to work without pay. My family supported me and Dadi (Sourav Ganguly) extended help. He advised me to sign for Barisha Sporting and told me he would try to find the right job for me. When he is looking after it, the matter is in safe hands. Of course I still stare at an uncertain future but life is all about taking risks,” Shaw told The Indian Express.

Shaw made his first-class debut for Bengal last term and had a decent Ranji Trophy with 458 runs in eight matches including a century against Madhya Pradesh. His form slipped this season as an average of 19.37 in four matches would attest. “I now know my shortcomings and the areas I need to work on. I needed a big innings at any level to get back into the groove and I think this 400 could be the turning point,” Shaw said.

Every big score in the Kolkata maidan is usually taken with a pinch of scoffing. That’s because of the dimensions of the fields. The Oxford Mission ground, where Shaw cracked 44 fours and 23 sixes, barely has 55-yard straight boundaries and 50-yard side fences. But the middle-order batsman has his own logic. “Batsmen get out to skiers even on smaller grounds. We have to time the ball properly to clear the ropes. Our first five wickets fell cheaply and someone had to take the attack to the opposition. I tried to do that. I just played my natural game until 280 before throwing caution to the wind. From 280 to 413, it took only 10 overs.”

For the record, replying to Dakshin Kalikata Sansad’s 369 all out in their first innings, Barisha Sporting hammered 708 for eight. The match ended in a draw.