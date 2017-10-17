Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Pankaj Jaiswal creates history, slams second fastest fifty in first-class cricket

Diwali 2017
Pankaj Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 63 and smashed seven sixes and four boundaries with a strike rate of 315.

October 17, 2017
Pankaj Jaiswal, Ranji Trophy, India, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium Pankaj Jaiswal shattered records on day three of the Group D match against Goa at Dharamsala.
Himachal Pradesh’s Pankaj Jaswal shattered records on day three of the Group D match against Goa at Dharamsala. This was after he slammed a quickfire 50 of just 16 balls which is the second fastest in first-class cricket. When Himachal Pradesh declared their innings for 625, Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 63.

In his whirlwind knock of 63 which came off just 20 balls, he smashed seven sixes and four boundaries with a strike rate of 315. The fastest fifty in first-class cricket was recorded by Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandeep Singh in 2015. India’s Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest fifty when he brought it up in 12 balls against England in the World T20 (2007).

Earlier, in the first innings, Goa was bowled out for 255. In reply riding high on Ankush Bains’ 143 and PS Khanduri’s 117 Himachal posted a mammoth total of 625/7. However, the match ended in a draw after Goa came back strongly to post 426 for the loss of two wickets in their second innings. Sumiran Amonkar and Swapnil Asnodkar slammed centuries respectively to prevent their side from succumbing to a defeat. While Himachal returned with three points in the bag, Goa had to remain content with one.

