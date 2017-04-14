Latest News
  • Pakistan’s suspended cricketer Khalid Latif’s petition dismissed by Lahore High Court

In a surprising development, Khalid Latif's lawyer filed the writ petition at the court hours before the batsman was to appear.

By: PTI | Karachi | Updated: April 14, 2017 10:14 pm
pcb, Khalid Latif, sharjeel khan, pakistan cricket, khalid latid pakistan cricket, cricket news, cricket, sports news, indian express Khalid Latif and Sharjeel khan were dismissed by the PCB for allegedly breaking the board’s anti-corruption code. (Source: File)

The Lahore High Court has dismissed a petition filed by suspended Pakistan batsman Khalid Latif challenging the formation of the Anti-Corruption Tribunal to hear spot-fixing and other related charges against him by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The PCB submitted an opening brief to the tribunal, which detailed the allegations against the defendants along with supporting evidence, including witness statements, recorded interviews, match footage, and copies of certain WhatsApp voice messages, among other material.

The two batsmen were suspended under the PCB’s ACU and sent back home from the Pakistan Super League in February.

The PCB in its brief laid out the charges in detail against the two which included contacts with bookmakers, attempt to spot-fix in the PSL and other allegations.

Retired Justice Asghar Haider chairs the tribunal, which also includes former PCB Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Tauqir Zia and former Test captain Wasim Bari.

Sharjeel Khan and his lawyer Shaigan Ijaz, PCB counsels Taffazul Rizvi and Haider Ali Khan, Head of PCB’s Vigilance and Security Department Mohammad Azam Khan and PCB General Manager Legal Affairs Salman Naseer were present at the hearing.

Sharjeel and Khalid have been told to respond to the allegations by May 5.

