Pakistan’s security situation not right to have series on their soil, says Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla has made it clear that India is not touring Pakistan. (Source: Express Photo) Rajeev Shukla has made it clear that India is not touring Pakistan. (Source: Express Photo)

BCCI official Rajeev Shukla on Sunday made it clear that India is not going to tour Pakistan due to security reasons in the neighbouring country. PCB had sent a legal notice to BCCI that claims a sum of USD 6.9 million after not honouring Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

“They have sent a notice and we will give appropriate response. We have had a consistent policy that we will play on each other’s soil. Pakistan’s security situation is not such where you can have a series on their soil. Only Zimbabwe has played a series and no other countries are touring Pakistan because they are not being able to provide adequate security,” Shukla said.

Shukla also added that Pakistan should concentrate on making the venues secure for the matches to take place in their nation.

“First you make your venues such where you can provide foolproof security. And for India, the security concerns are even more. How can we risk our players?” said the former BCCI vice-president. “Also BCCI’s stated position is that we need government permission. How can we proceed till we get Govt permission?”

Shukla also added that the T20I series against West Indies in US was played with a mutual consent and also said that the two boards should agree on playing at neutral venues.

“That series (two T20 Internationals) was played on mutual consent. We were exploring the US market. It was our series. It’s not because as if we couldn’t play in West Indies and played in the US. About playing Pakistan at

neutral venue, the two boards should agree.”

Moreover, BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary emphasised that this is a decision where the Government needs to take a call.

“I can assure you this is a subject on which government has to accord permission. BCCI has already written to government in March regarding out Futures Tours & Programmes (FTP). So unless we get permission from them, I can’t make a comment,” Chaudhary said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd