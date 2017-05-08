Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz summoned in PSL spot-fixing case

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan confessed to receiving offers and not reporting them to Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit. (Source: File) Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan confessed to receiving offers and not reporting them to Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit. (Source: File)

The Pakistan cricket board’s anti-corruption unit on Monday said it had summoned Mohammad Nawaz in connection with a spot-fixing scandal during the country’s Twenty20 league in early 2017

Nawaz, 23, is the sixth player named in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the Pakistan Super League held in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan confessed to receiving offers and not reporting them to Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit and was banned for one year, with six months suspended, and a fine of one million rupees ($10,000) in March.

Openers Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed are also provisionally suspended on various charges being investigated by a tribunal.

Nawaz, a left-arm spinning all-rounder, has been part of the Pakistan team in all three formats since last year. He was part of Pakistan’s Twenty20 team on the current tour of the West Indies.

If proven guilty the players face a minimum ban of five years, with a potential lifetime ban.

