Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz banned for two months

Pakistan Cricket Board has banned left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz for two months and fined him 200,000 rupees ($1,900) for violating its anti-corruption code.

In a statement released the PCB said,”Nawaz was charged with a single violation, on one occasion, which he failed to disclose to the PCB vigilance and security department, full details of the approaches and invitations received by him to engage in corrupt conduct,”

Pakistan cricket board’s anti-corruption unit on Monday said it had summoned Mohammad Nawaz in connection with a spot-fixing scandal during the country’s Twenty20 league in early 2017

Nawaz, 23, is the sixth player named in the spot-fixing scandal that rocked the Pakistan Super League held in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan confessed to receiving offers and not reporting them to Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit and was banned for one year, with six months suspended, and a fine of one million rupees ($10,000) in March.

Openers Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed are also provisionally suspended on various charges being investigated by a tribunal.

Nawaz, a left-arm spinning all-rounder, has been part of the Pakistan team in all three formats since last year. He was part of Pakistan’s Twenty20 team on the current tour of the West Indies.

