Pakistan’s Imad Wasim surges to top of T20I bowlers rankings

Pakistan’s Imad Wasim becomes the top ranked T20I bowler. (Source: AP) Pakistan’s Imad Wasim becomes the top ranked T20I bowler. (Source: AP)

Imad Wasim removed his Pakistan teammate Imran Tahir as the No. 1 ranked T20I bowler in the latest ICC rankings released on Monday. This is the first time that the 28-year-old has made it to the top of the list.

Tahir, on the other hand, slipped to the third position after claiming only one wicket in the recently-concluded T20I series between Pakistan and England. India’s Jasprit Bumrah sits on the second position in the rankings.

In the batting front, India skipper Virat Kohli remained the No.1 ranked batsman. He is followed by Aaron Finch of Australia and Kane Williamson of New Zealand in the next two positions. However, it was AB de Villiers who reached the top 20 back again after averaging 73 against England in the recently-concluded T20 series.

Jason Roy also reached his career best position at 25 after a rather disappointing Champions Trophy campaign with England.

There has been no changes in the top three rankings of the all-rounders’ list which is led by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, who is followed by Glenn Maxwell of Australia and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

New Zealand leads as the No. 1 ICC Team in the MRF Tyres ICC T20I rankings. followed by England, who moved to the second position after a series win against Pakistan.

