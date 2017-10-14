Pakistani fans demand action against India over attack on Australia’s team bus

Special Coverage
Some Pakistani fans asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) what action they would take against India over the attack on Australian cricket team bus.

October 14, 2017
india vs australia, australia team bus attack, australia bus stone, guwahati bus attack, guwahati australia bus, india australia t20, cricket news, sports news, indian express Australian team bus was attacked on Tuesday night as they were returning to the team hotel. (Source: Twitter)
After the Australian cricket team endured a security scare in Guwahati in a stone-throwing incident, Pakistani fans took to Twitter and asked International Cricket Council (ICC) to take action against India.

The incident took place after the visiting side defeated India by eight wickets in the second T20 to level the three-match series 1-1. No player was injured as the nearest seat to the damaged window pane was unoccupied.

Aaron Finch tweeted a picture of the broken window, with the caption, “Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!” His tweet was almost immediately picked up by the media across the globe, prompting Assam chief minister to direct a probe, which resulted in the police nabbing two youths.

While Guwahati fans gathered outside the hotel and also the LGBI Airport carrying placards of apology to the visiting team, some Pakistani fans were of the opinion that strict action should be taken against India, even demanding a ban on International cricket in the country.

Here are some of the tweets criticisng India:

The third T20I, which was supposed to be the series-decider, was called off on Friday due to wet outfied.

