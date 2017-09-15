Only in Express
  • Pakistan vs World XI: Twitterati lauds Pakistan’s Independence Cup win

Pakistan vs World XI: Twitterati lauds Pakistan’s Independence Cup win

Pakistan won the Independence Cup on Friday after beating World XI by 33 runs in the third and final T20I in Lahore. Riding on emphatic knocks from Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam, hosts compiled a total of 183/4 in allotted 20 overs.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 15, 2017 11:48 pm
Pakistan vs World XI, PAK vs WXI, Pakistan, World XI, Independence Cup, sports news, cricket, indian express Ahmed Shehzad scored 89 against World XI. (Source: AP)
Top News

Pakistan won the Independence Cup on Friday after beating World XI by 33 runs in the third and final T20I in Lahore. Faf Du Plessis who won the toss asked Pakistan to bat first and riding on emphatic knocks from Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam, hosts compiled a total of 183/4 in allotted 20 overs. Later, the Pakistan bowlers ripped apart World XI’s top and middle order to reduce them to 67/5. Thisara Perera and David Miller did show some resistance to Pakistan bowlers but their efforts were never enough. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about Pakistan’s win over World XI.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 15, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
28
Zone A - Match 79
FT
39
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat U Mumba (39-28)
Sep 16, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 80
Sep 16, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 81

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 