Pakistan vs World XI: Twitterati lauds Pakistan’s Independence Cup win

Ahmed Shehzad scored 89 against World XI. (Source: AP) Ahmed Shehzad scored 89 against World XI. (Source: AP)

Pakistan won the Independence Cup on Friday after beating World XI by 33 runs in the third and final T20I in Lahore. Faf Du Plessis who won the toss asked Pakistan to bat first and riding on emphatic knocks from Ahmed Shehzad and Babar Azam, hosts compiled a total of 183/4 in allotted 20 overs. Later, the Pakistan bowlers ripped apart World XI’s top and middle order to reduce them to 67/5. Thisara Perera and David Miller did show some resistance to Pakistan bowlers but their efforts were never enough. Here’s what pundits and experts have to say about Pakistan’s win over World XI.

#PAKvWXI 1 step closer to bring back intl crick to Pak. Thank u SecurityForces, NajamSethi & PCB. Lets unite to celebrate. Mubarik PAKISTAN — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) 15 September 2017

Congratulations Pakistan for making us proud again, What a beautiful victory Keep the spirit going, Thank U for coming to Pak #WXI #PAKvWXI — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) 15 September 2017

Thank you to the World XI team members for touring Pakistan. What a wonderful tour it was. This series was more then just cricket #PAKvWXI — Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) 15 September 2017

Heartiest Congratulations to the Men in Green 4 winning the Independence Cup. @iamAhmadshahzad , the man who played glorious knock👊#PAKvWXI — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) 15 September 2017

#PakistanZindabad Thank you World XI & Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 You brought smiles to millions of cricket fans. #CricketComesHome #worldXIvsPak pic.twitter.com/azjnz5IO4K — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 15 September 2017

