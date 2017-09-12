Only in Express
Pakistan vs World XI: Twitterati goes frenetic as international cricket returns to Pakistan

Pakistan is all set to host the World XI for a three-match T20I series, with a target of bringing international cricket back to the country. A 15-man squad led by Faf du Plessis will be squaring off against Pakistan in Lahore at the Gaddafi stadium.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 12, 2017 5:46 pm
Pakistan vs World XI, Pak vs World XI, pakistan cricket board, PCB, Faf du plessis, pakistan cricket, cricket news, Indian Express Ahmed Shehzad will be leading Pakistan in the three-match T20I series against World XI in the Independence Cup. (Source: AP)
Pakistan is all set to host World XI for a three-match T20I series, with a target of bringing international cricket back to the country. A 15-man squad led by Faf du Plessis will be squaring off against Champions Trophy winners Pakistan in Lahore at the Gaddafi stadium. The World XI tour is a major breakthrough for Pakistan, who have been working to revive international cricket in the country.

Pakistan vs World XI Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I

Since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, no major tour has happened in Pakistan due to security concerns and the International Cricket Council also refused to send match referees and umpires. However, in 2015, Zimbabwe toured Pakistan for a limited overs series.

The World XI squad comprises of star players like Hashim Amla, David Miller, George Bailey, Imran Tahir and Thisara Perera.

The PCB has high hopes for the series. The cricket governing body has already scheduled a T20I series with Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan

World XI: Tim Paine(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Grant Elliott, David Miller, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal, Darren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Samuel Badree

