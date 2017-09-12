Pakistan vs World XI: Twitterati goes frenetic as international cricket returns to Pakistan

Ahmed Shehzad will be leading Pakistan in the three-match T20I series against World XI in the Independence Cup. (Source: AP) Ahmed Shehzad will be leading Pakistan in the three-match T20I series against World XI in the Independence Cup. (Source: AP)

Pakistan is all set to host World XI for a three-match T20I series, with a target of bringing international cricket back to the country. A 15-man squad led by Faf du Plessis will be squaring off against Champions Trophy winners Pakistan in Lahore at the Gaddafi stadium. The World XI tour is a major breakthrough for Pakistan, who have been working to revive international cricket in the country.

Pakistan vs World XI Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I

Since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, no major tour has happened in Pakistan due to security concerns and the International Cricket Council also refused to send match referees and umpires. However, in 2015, Zimbabwe toured Pakistan for a limited overs series.

The World XI squad comprises of star players like Hashim Amla, David Miller, George Bailey, Imran Tahir and Thisara Perera.

Heading to Lahore for the Exciting World XI. And to the international cricketers participating in our event- a huge Welcome to Pakistan 🇵🇰 💚 — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) 11 September 2017

The moment we all have been waiting for. PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 lets be a part of this Historical event Let’s celebrate 🎉😍 #WorldXI #CricketKiHalalala❣ — Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) 12 September 2017

You can watch the Pakistan v World XI games around the world on these channels. Enjoy! #pakvswxi #CricketKiHalalala #Lahore pic.twitter.com/VVW8GBs2i6 — Paul Collingwood (@Colly622) 12 September 2017

Welcome world XI to Paksitan. Looking forward towards opening ceremony of Azadi Cup.#PAKvWXI #CricketKiHalalala 🏏 — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) 12 September 2017

Big day,Pakistan has to give outclass performance to win this match This is #WorldXI which is best of best! So buckle up team pakistan!! pic.twitter.com/ukiONj3VhQ — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 12 September 2017

It’s gonna be an amazing atmosphere at Gaddafi tomorrow #CricketKiHalalala pic.twitter.com/XZ6lX0Z3ma — Atiq-uz-Zaman (@Atiq160Test) 11 September 2017

The PCB has high hopes for the series. The cricket governing body has already scheduled a T20I series with Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Umar Amin, Mohammad Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees, Sohail Khan

World XI: Tim Paine(w), Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Grant Elliott, David Miller, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Ben Cutting, Tamim Iqbal, Darren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Samuel Badree

